It might be the era of cloud computing but the Defense Department still occasionally buys software on discs in a shrink-wrapped box. And that’s what got it into trouble. The paperwork said one disc, one computer, one license. For more on the seemingly retro case, procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.