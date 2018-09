Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army wants to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to help its electronic warfare officers sort out signal from noise on the battlefield. To pick the best solutions, it’s using an innovative approach: Instead of a traditional procurement, it’s giving industry and academia a set of challenges, using real-world data from Army sensors. Rob Monto is Emerging Technologies director for the Army Rapid Capabilities Office. He talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu about what the Army’s learning from the process on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.