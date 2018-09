Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Operations and support for the core of defense spending are under discussion. On the theory that carefully calculating each unit’s operations and support costs would support better planning, the Congressional Budget Office did just that. It calculated the operating costs for every military unit and built a tool to model what changes will do to costs. CBO Director Keith Hall joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.