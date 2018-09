Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In a small diplomatic achievement, the U.S. persuaded North Korea to return the remains of 55 American servicemen. Their remains arrived in boxes. Now it’s been up to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to figure out just who is in the boxes. DPAA Director Kelly McKeague tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin how it’s done and provides a progress report.