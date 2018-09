Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For maybe the umpteenth time, the Pentagon has tinkered with the setup for procurement. Who’s in charge and who else does what? Now authority resides in the Office of the Chief Management Officer. But execution takes place at the armed services level. That could mean chaos, according to David Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, who joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.