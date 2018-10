Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Getting a warship ready to move from the pier to the open ocean is a major logistical endeavor under the best of circumstances. How about getting nearly 30 of them underway at the same time, with almost no notice, while a hurricane’s bearing down? That’s what the Navy needed to do as Hurricane Florence began to approach the East Coast two weeks ago. Cpt. James Lowther is the commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, and Cmdr. Johnetta Thomas is the operations officer there. They talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the sortie, and what the Navy learned from it.