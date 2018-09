Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This year’s National Defense Strategy contained the comment that professional military education focuses on mandatory credit more than lethality and ingenuity.How effective or ineffective are command and staff, and war colleges anyhow? For one view Paula Thornhill, senior political scientist and director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program at the Rand Corporation, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.