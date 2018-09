Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department is about to impose a new standard on technology items it buys. Besides cost, schedule and performance, it’s going to want products that are secure. It’s called the Deliver Uncompromised initiative. Deliver Uncompromised is also the title of a detailed Mitre Corporation study driving the Defense Department’s new approach. Co-author of the Mitre study, attorney Robert Metzger of Rogers-Joseph-O’Donnell, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with more.