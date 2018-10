Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

What does it take to run more than 800 miles in 31 days? A lot of training and determination. Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones, a double amputee, did just that. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione spoke with Jones during the Modern Day Marine Military Expo in Quantico, Virginia, about what it means to be wounded but not broken. Hear the interview on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.