The Defense Department has been working to ensure the billions it spends on parts such as electronic components are genuine and working. One idea with a lot of potential comes from the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana. That’s where Alison Smith is chief engineer of Material Analysis of Microelectronic Component Technologies. She told Federal News Radio’s Eric White about a new way of using nanomaterials to mark and track electronic components and other parts through the supply chain. Hear the conversation on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.