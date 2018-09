Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Oncologists deal with cancers of the body. But societies can also develop cancer, such as the MS-13 gang taking root in so many American cities. But even this type of growth can be excised. Proof comes from Jeffrey Elliott Wood Jr., supervisory special agent of the FBI, led three efforts that resulted in 43 convictions of MS-13 members. Wood, a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program, discusses his work on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.