Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to distribution of humanitarian aid, unfortunately, money sometimes goes to the wrong hands. Or it buys less that what officials think they were getting. That’s why the inspector general at the U.S. Agency for International Development has been focusing on the part of the agency’s $20 billion in foreign aid aimed at humanitarian assistance. Dan Altman is assistant IG for investigations. He gave the details during a roundtable discussion that the IG’s office recently held with stakeholders. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.