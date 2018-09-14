Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
VHA harnessing employees’ ideas for Diffusion of Excellence

September 14, 2018 9:53 am
 
The Veterans Health Administration says its best ideas for improvement come from its own employees. VHA has worked with nearly 4,000 employees to spread 344 practices through the agency’s Diffusion of Excellence Initiative. VA says putting those ideas into practice saved the agency nearly $23 million. This year, 85 VHA employees have presented their ideas to agency leadership. Ryan Vega is the director of VHA’s Diffusion of Excellence Initiative. He told Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko how the VHA’s Innovators Network and Diffusion programs have grown since their beginning a few years ago. Hear the interview on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

