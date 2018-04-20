Better and more efficient cybersecurity in a hybrid world

Greg Hall Assistant Director, Information System Security & Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, Department of Justice

Greg currently serves as Assistant Director and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the Department of Justice (DOJ), Executive Office for the United States Attorneys’ (EOUSA). Greg joined the U.S. Attorney’s in November of 2014 after completing eight years in the Intelligence Community with the Office of the Director for National Intelligence (ODNI). In his current capacity, he oversees the Cybersecurity Program supporting the Executive Office for the United States Attorneys (EOUSA) Information Technology Enterprise as well as all 94 United States Attorney’s Offices (USAOs) located throughout the United States and U.S. Territories including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. The United States Attorneys’ (USA) serve as the nation's principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. While serving as the CISO for USA and under Greg’s leadership, the Cybersecurity Program achieved several notable firsts including FedRAMP sponsorship and subsequent deployment of critical Commercial Cloud services. Greg championed and led key technology acquisitions both within USA and the Department including Box.com, Okta, ServiceNow, SailPoint, and in 2015 as part of the USA hardware and image refresh the McAfee Endpoint Protection and Encryption services – this was also the first McAfee and Windows 10 integration within the Department. Most recently, Greg drove the commercial partnerships between SailPoint, Okta and Computer Associates/Exceedium building connectors as part of their three-year USA Identity and Access Management Strategic Plan. These efforts have shaped the IdAM market space and led to USAs deploying the first AWS cloud-based IdAM-as-a-Service within the Department.

Greg served as a Senior Risk Executive for the ODNI leading two major programs within the Intelligence Community including Identity and Access Management and the implementation and oversight of Intelligence Community Directive 503 “Intelligence Community Information Technology Systems Security Risk Management.” Greg is a two-time recipient of the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation for his leadership and vision in establishing the IC’s first federated access management service (Unified Authorization and Attribute Service) and for completing the first “NIST Risk Management Framework” based Certification and Accreditation of the Intelligence Community’s Information Technology Enterprise (IC ITE) initiative. Greg also received the National Intelligence Certificate of Distinction for his leadership and vision in support of the Identity Intelligence Task Force ultimately establishing the Identity Intelligence Framework in support of key defense, homeland security, diplomatic, law enforcement and Intelligence Community initiatives. Greg is credited with key contributions in the development and publication of NIST Special Publication 800-53 Revision 4 “Security and Privacy Controls for Federal Information Systems and Organizations.” In 2008, he completed 20 years of military service as a Signal Officer. He deployed for both Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom and is the recipient of the Bronze Star.

Greg’s information technology career spans 32 years supporting both private and public sectors including Cisco Systems, Northrop Grumman, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community and most recently the Department of Justice. Greg lives in Leesburg Virginia and is the father of two girls, Emelia 7 and Ellie 9. Greg is both an ROTC and Athletic scholarship recipient and a graduate of The American University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Computer Systems Applications. Greg received his active duty commission from Georgetown University’s ROTC program and is an alumni of the Hoya Battalion. He currently holds both Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certifications.