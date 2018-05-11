Leading the Future: Delivering Tomorrow’s Defense Network Today. Part 6.

Mike Leff Vice President, AT&T Public Sector - Defense

Mike Leff is Vice President of AT&T Public Sector Solutions Defense business leading a highly skilled team that delivers global information and communication technology solutions that is focused on network transformation and modernization, cloud, IoT, and advanced cyber capabilities.

Over the course of Mike’s career, he has held several leadership positions. Most recently at AT&T, he led Strategy and Operations for AT&T’s Global Public Sector business, and prior, He led the Civilian business delivering network-enabled, mobile, cybersecurity, cloud computing and IPbased services to federal civilian agencies.

Before joining AT&T, Leff served as Managing Director for the Federal Health Business at Accenture, leading the development and implementation of the company’s federal health strategy across the defense and civilian sectors. He also worked at Lockheed Martin serving as Director for the company’s Enterprise Solutions business where he provided the full spectrum of mission and information technology services to the Federal Government and served as Chief Technology Officer for the Health and Human Services line of business.

Mr. Leff is the recipient of numerous company, industry, and government awards to include the Federal 100. He is also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Project Management Institute, and the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium. Leff serves on the Advisory Board of Loyola University’s Sellinger School of Business and the, Baltimore Economic and Workforce Development council.

He holds an M.S., Applied Information Technology, from Towson University and a B.S., Electrical Engineering and Mathematics, from Bucknell University.