The limits of current technology in federal HR processes

This content is provided by EconSys

The Federal Government employs millions of individuals across thousands of disciplines, requiring robust and intricate HR processes that are constantly evolving. However, the technology used to support those processes can lag compared to the private sector due to the way in which new tools must be deployed and meet federal regulations.

Not only must all information technology used by federal agencies meet Section 508 compliance guidelines for access to those with disabilities, but there are stringent security guidelines for all cloud service providers (CSP) who work with the government. These FedRAMP requirements help agencies evaluate and find CSPs more quickly, but it can limit the pool of available tools as well.

For these reasons, software used in the Federal Government must be designed with the specific needs of agencies in mind. HR technology tools that are not designed for federal use may create additional problems or suffer from arduous implementation delays that can have an impact on the agency’s productivity.

Current Manual and Paper-Based Procedures

In recent years, the Government has worked hard to move towards the cloud and modernize IT infrastructure in its agencies, with the Office of Management and Budget making it a clear priority. In part, a focus of the initiative is on the many processes that remain dependent on paper forms and manual processes in spreadsheets that greatly impact productivity. These processes can lead to hundreds of additional hours per year spent completing and processing forms that HR technology tools could support, including:

SF 52 initiation and tracking

Employee onboarding and training processes

Position description management and content development

Calls and emails for retirement and benefits

Processing of benefits claims and forms

Application processing for retirement

Documentation and communications around the retirement process

Annual MD-715 reporting and analysis

The right cloud-based HR technology tools can automate or streamline many of these tasks and reduce the amount of time spent updating spreadsheets by as much as 40-70%.

Keeping Up-to-Date with Modern HR Technology Tools

Another major challenge faced by federal agencies is the rapid speed at which technology advances. Even for agencies using newer tools, updates, new features, and potential enterprise-grade solutions, there are frequent changes that are hard to keep up with at the organizational level.

Some of the concerns that develop because of these rapid changes include:

Integration with other processes – It can be difficult to implement a software solution that instantly replaces a time-tested, carefully calibrated process that the agency has been using for years. The learning curve can lead to issues and drops in productivity and as transitions occur or as new technologies are integrated into existing systems.

– It can be difficult to implement a software solution that instantly replaces a time-tested, carefully calibrated process that the agency has been using for years. The learning curve can lead to issues and drops in productivity and as transitions occur or as new technologies are integrated into existing systems. Training and ongoing support – While not unique to federal HR, the rollout of new software can be a major challenge for team members who are used to a certain way of doing things. Vendors that offer implementation support, ongoing training, and update support is important to ensure a smooth process from acceptance, award, implementation and onwards.

One of the most important factors when evaluating HR technology tools for federal use is whether they are designed for the Federal Government. Tools that are not may exacerbate the implementation, training, and ongoing support issues outlined above and make it even more difficult to acclimate to new systems.

Software Should be Flexible to Meet Agency Needs

Another common issue faced by federal agencies is software that forces users to adjust their processes to meet its structure–rather than the other way around. Overly rigid software may not:

Fit specific needs of users – For example, HR specialists have years of experience and training that provides the skill and insights needed for accurate position classification and engagement with agency HR data. Software that attempts to automate too much or that is not designed for federal use can interrupt these processes and reduce efficiency.

– For example, HR specialists have years of experience and training that provides the skill and insights needed for accurate position classification and engagement with agency HR data. Software that attempts to automate too much or that is not designed for federal use can interrupt these processes and reduce efficiency. Revert ownership upon future transition – Data should be portable and accessible now, and in the future. Some tools do not offer the flexibility of full ownership over data, making migration to a new solution in the future not only difficult but costly.

– Data should be portable and accessible now, and in the future. Some tools do not offer the flexibility of full ownership over data, making migration to a new solution in the future not only difficult but costly. Have ample configuration options – HR technology tools need to be versatile enough to meet the needs of different user communities in an agency, without custom development.

Whether your agency is operating legacy software that has not been updated in decades or is working with a hodgepodge of software tools not originally designed for federal use, there are likely gaps that can be addressed with a carefully executed search for federal HR technology tools. Designed to meet Section 508 Compliance, FedRAMP requirements, and to provide the support needed by federal HR professionals, the right platform should fit comfortably into the workings of your agency.

About EconSys

We help federal and state agencies to improve their operational efficiency, make better data-driven decisions, and empower State and Federal Governments to improve the effectiveness and cost-efficiency of HR operations to manage the “Hire-to-Retire” lifecycle. From consulting and staffing services to operational and analytical software, we have continued to add innovative and cost-efficient solutions that foster a highly productive and fulfilled workforce for our federal and state clients since 1990. Learn more about Econsys.





