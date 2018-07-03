Leading the Future: Delivering the Federal Network of Tomorrow – Today. Part 6.

Rob Dapkiewicz Vice President, AT&T Public Sector - Civilian

Rob Dapkiewicz leads a highly skilled team that is focused on delivering communication technology solutions through network transformation and modernization, cloud computing, IP-based services, IoT, advanced cyber-security, and IT professional services across the federal civilian departments and agencies.

With over 25 years experience in the telecommunications industry, Rob has successfully led a broad range of organizations in AT&T. Most recently, he served as Vice President, IBM GM and Alliance Leader, spearheading a global organization which acted as the overall liaison between AT&T and IBM for services provided in over 140 countries.

Prior to his GM and Alliance Leader role, Rob was Vice President of the AT&T Global Wholesale Segment, served as Regional Sales Vice President in the Premier Client Group and was the National Sales Vice President for the Select Market Group. Rob's other former key leadership positions include Vice President of Marketing for Select Markets and Indirect Channels, Vice President of Product and Offer Management, Executive Director of Operations, and Director of Local Product Management for Small Business Markets. Rob has also held a variety of other management positions in sales, marketing, regulatory and operations throughout his career.

Before joining AT&T, Rob proudly served his country as a Signal Corps Officer in the United States Army where he earned several distinctions and honors as a Communications Electronics Staff Officer, Executive Officer and Platoon Leader.

Rob earned his Bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, graduating with Distinguished Military Graduate Honors and attended Moravian College for a Masters of Business Administration.