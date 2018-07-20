Cyber threat strategy must begin with intelligence

Pat Flanders CIO, Defense Health Agency

“Pat” Flanders is the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and a Deputy Assistant Director for the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Mr. Flanders provides leadership for the continued development of an affordable, innovative, robust, and secure health information technology environment in support of the Combatant Commands, service members, veterans, and their families.

Mr. Flanders is a computer scientist and Department of Defense (DoD) certified acquisition professional with nearly 29 years of system automation, personnel, finance, and logistics experience. Prior to joining the DHA, he served as the Deputy Program Executive Officer for Defense Healthcare Management Systems, the Senior Military Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics; and the Deputy Director of Investment for the United States Army. Mr. Flanders has full lifecycle Project Management experience across a variety of DoD systems including two of the Army's major Enterprise Resource Planning initiatives: the Global Combat Support System Army (GCSS-Army) and the Logistics Modernization Program (LMP), as well as, the Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Transportation Command’s, Integrated Data Environment/ Global Transportation Network Convergence program.

Mr. Flanders holds Master of Science degrees in Computer Science from the Naval Postgraduate School and in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University. He received his Master of Arts in Procurement and Acquisition Management from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Clarkson University.