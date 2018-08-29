Delivering the IC Network of Tomorrow – Today. Part 2.

Jill Singer Vice President, National Security, AT&T

Jill Singer leads AT&T business activities serving the Intelligence Community, overseeing the delivery of strategic technology solutions and services to national security agencies throughout the global public sector marketplace. Throughout her thirty plus years of U.S. Federal Government and industry experience, Jill has focused on ensuring her customers had the information, technology, and infrastructure necessary to effectively execute their missions.

Before joining AT&T, Ms. Singer was a partner with Deep Water Point and CEO of Tummler Singer Associates consulting firm. Her senior government experience includes Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), Deputy CIO for the Central Intelligence Agency, and Director of the Diplomatic Telecommunications Service for U.S. Department of State. In addition to her 25-plus years in government, she also held industry positions with Science Applications International Corporation, Inc. (SAIC), GE Aerospace, and IBM.

Ms. Singer holds a B.S. in computer science and an M.S. in systems analysis. She currently serves as a Trustee on the University of West Florida’s Board and an executive-on-grounds for the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce. She also serves as a director on the boards of the International Spy Museum and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA). She is actively involved in other national security-related professional groups including AFCEA and The Cipher Brief’s Cyber Advisory Board. Jill has received numerous awards, including Executive Mosaic Wash100 (2017, 2016, 2014); CloudNow’s Lifetime Achievement in Information Technology Legacy Award (2013); Top Ten Global Breakaway CIO (2012); Top Ten Women in Cloud (2012); Ten Most Powerful Women in Federal Technology (2011); CIA Mentor of the Year (2010); CIO Executive Council “Ones to Watch” (2010); and CIO Magazine Stand-Out Award for Collaboration and Influence (2010).