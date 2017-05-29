Sports Listen

Employee at Interior CIO’s office admits to fraudulent card use

By Eric White | @ewhiteWFED May 29, 2017 10:12 am < a min read
An employee in the Interior Department chief information officer’s office admits to using a government credit card for personal charges. DOI’s Inspector General says Tracy Hamm, an IT Portfolio Manager, charged $3,500 to her assigned travel card. Though the charges were travel related, they were made when she wasn’t on official travel. (Department of Interior Office of Inspector General)

The White House wants the authority to monitor or take out drones. Recode is reporting the Trump administration is circulating a new proposal to allow the federal government to track, commandeer, disable, hack or destroy drones. May be a tough task as a federal court recently ruled the Federal Aviation Administration lacks the authority to force flyers to register their drones. (Recode)

The House passes another measure to reduce Environmental Protection Agency regulations on pesticides. The bill’s sponsor, Bob Gibbs (R-OH), says it will eliminate an unnecessary regulatory process of getting federal approval to use certain insecticides, fungicides and rodenticides. (House Committee on Agriculture)

