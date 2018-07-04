Bill in Congress tries — again — to secure parental leave for feds

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

A DMV congresswoman is trying again to pass legislation ensuring federal employees up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave. Rep. Barbara Comstock (D-Va.)introduced the bill to do so, citing the health and worker retainment benefits. Similar legislation brought forth last year did not make it out of committee. (Rep. Barbara Comstock)

The Defense Department established a new Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. Breaking Defense reported the JAIC will have oversight over AI projects conducted by military services and defense agencies with budgets over $15 million. A memo from Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan says it will report to DoD CIO Dana Deasy. (Breaking Defense)