The Homeland Security Department (DHS) had some good and bad news to report on the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program (CDM). On one hand, the departments of Commerce, Labor, Justice, State and the Agency for International Development are preparing for phase 3 of CDM. This is because DHS and the General Services Administration awarded a $530 million contract to CGI Federal. On the other hand, the departments of Education and Housing and Urban Development, EPA, SBA, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the National Science Foundation will have to wait a little longer. GSA and DHS’s $668 million award to ManTech for these agencies is under protest. (Federal News Radio)