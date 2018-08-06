FEMA overpaid temp workers during hurricane response last year

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

FEMA paid temporary employees helping during last year’s hurricanes too much money. The Homeland Security Department’s Inspector General said FEMA incorrectly assumed it’s payroll provider had controls in place to make sure payments did not go over the annual cap. Another issue is it has no way of determining the Fair Labor Standards Act status of FEMA employees during disaster deployments. (Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General)

The Homeland Security Department will give vendors and other cyber stakeholders a look into its strategy around cybersecurity for the next year. It’s Office of Cybersecurity and Communications will hold an industry day on Aug. 16 in Arlington, Virginia, to provide updates around priorities including cloud migration and the continuous diagnostics and mitigation program, and acquisition strategies. (FedBizOpps)

The Homeland Security Department moved quickly to get its leadership in place for its new cyber center. DHS named Bob Kolasky to serve as the first director of the new National Risk Management Center. DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced the new Risk Management Center last week. Kolasky moves over to the new center after serving as the deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Infrastructure Protection in the National Protection and Programs Directorate. Chris Krebs, the undersecretary of NPPD, announced Kolasky’s new role in an email obtained by Federal News Radio. Kolasky will stand up a planning team and begin his transition to lead the Center immediately. (Federal News Radio)

As the Census Bureau gears up for the first-ever internet-driven population count, its chief information officer is looking to tighten up its cybersecurity. Census CIO Kevin Smith said he’s partnering with DHS and the intelligence community to monitor for advanced threats. Former government cyber experts have expressed concerns to the bureau. Smith says Census has educated its employees about insider threats, including phishing emails. (Federal News Radio)

The Merit Systems Protection Board approved the firing of a Postal Service employee who violated the Hatch Act by running for two political offices. The Office of Special Counsel filed a complaint this March after learning a mail clerk had launched the campaigns for office in 2017. OSC warned her about the violation, but she continued to campaign and even won her election. (Office of Special Counsel)

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) is tired of waiting for the Bureau of Prisons. He wrote to acting Bureau of Prisons Director Hugh Hurwitz demanding documents needed for its investigating whistleblower allegations of mismanagement, abuse, discrimination, retaliation and more. The original request was made in April. So far, the Bureau hasn’t provided a single document, the letter said, but allegations continue. (House Oversight and Government Affairs Committee)

Dismantling the Navy’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier could cost more than $1.5 billion. The Navy retired the U.S.S. Enterprise in 2012 after more than 50 years of sea service, but still isn’t sure how to dispose of the vessel in a safe and cost-effective way. A new report by the Government Accountability Office said the Navy may be able to lower the cost of dismantling the vessel, including dealing with its eight nuclear reactors, by outsourcing the project to commercial industry. But for now, that option is hampered by a disagreement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and uncertainties in the Navy’s own budgeting process. (Government Accountability Office)