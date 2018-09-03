Listen Live Sports

State Dept. wraps up investigation into possible attack at Cuban embassy

September 3, 2018 9:47 am
 
  • The State Department wraps up its review of the agency’s handling of possible sonic attacks on embassy personnel in Havana, Cuba. The Washington Times reports that the department’s Accountability Review Board found the “security systems and procedures were overall adequate and properly implemented” at the embassy at the time of the incidents. (Washington Times)
  • A few management positions are solidified, Jim Hubbard is confirmed as USDA’s Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment. Hubbard worked for the Colorado Forest Service for 35 years, serving as the state’s chief forester for the last 20. Also Jody Hunt is confirmed as Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. (U.S. Department of Agriculture) (Department of Justice)
  • A federal employee calls it quits from a staff which you don’t have a lot of turnover. For the first time in 50 years, an astronaut-in-training is leaving NASA. Astronaut candidate Robb Kulin has resigned halfway through his two years of training at Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA says he is leaving for personal reasons. (WTOP)
