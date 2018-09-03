State Dept. wraps up investigation into possible attack at Cuban embassy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The State Department wraps up its review of the agency’s handling of possible sonic attacks on embassy personnel in Havana, Cuba. The Washington Times reports that the department’s Accountability Review Board found the “security systems and procedures were overall adequate and properly implemented” at the embassy at the time of the incidents. (Washington Times)

A few management positions are solidified, Jim Hubbard is confirmed as USDA’s Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment. Hubbard worked for the Colorado Forest Service for 35 years, serving as the state’s chief forester for the last 20. Also Jody Hunt is confirmed as Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. (U.S. Department of Agriculture) (Department of Justice)