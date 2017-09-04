Houston, we’ve all got a problem

This is supposed to be one of those holidays where we kick back and celebrate. But the horror that Texas and Louisiana have experienced is with us all. And will be for a long, long time. Maybe decades. And even though it’s a “holiday” lots of people are working, both on the clock and as volunteers.

Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks we’ve been hit with major natural disasters, Hurricanes Sandy and Katrina and now Hurricane Harvey. We will all be living with this one a long, long time.

Since 9/11 the number of federal and military people on duty, 24/7 has increased even on and sometimes especially because it’s a holiday. Supposedly down time.

Most of us have the day off. Beach, mountains, picnics, lots of, uh, quality TV time. Maybe a Masterpiece Theater marathon. Or all day MMA.

Whatever you are doing, or not doing today, say one for the folks in Texas. Maybe make a donation to a tried-and-true charity. Like the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army or the Federal Employees Education and Assistance Fund.

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Michael O’Connell

Joanna Krzysztonek endured what is believed to be the longest labor on record — 75 days. Krzysztonek was carrying triplets and went into labor at 21 weeks. She gave birth to the first child, which did not survive. Doctors then gave her medicine to stop contractions and had Krzysztonek lie in bed at a 30 degree angle for 2 1/2 months. She then gave birth to a healthy girl, Iga, and boy, Ignacy.

Source: Daily Mail