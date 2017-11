For supporters of the COINS Act, dollar dances at weddings and other places might be a thing of the past. The legislation would have Treasury stop printing low denomination paper bills and stop coining pennies. Supports say it would save a lot of money. Federal News Radio’s Eric White spoke with former U.S. Mint Director Ed Moy about it on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne.