Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Tech Talk

Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » Open source & data management

Open source & data management

April 24, 2017 8:01 pm 1 min read
Share

Download audio

Today’s guest is George Young, vice president US Public Sector at Elastic. Federal information professionals are bombarded with data – it is oozing into systems from smartphones, satellites, and sensors.  The real challenge it to try to make sense of all these petabytes.

head shot of George Young
George Young, vice president, US Public Sector, Elastic

Some will argue that their data is going to grow five times in the next year and their budget certainly will not increase to match.  The question is: how to understand data with a static budget.

Today’s federal government has challenges in understanding data from cybersecurity, intelligence, geospatial, and even mining data in social media.  Elastic was founded to act as a speed layer on top of varieties of data.  This means that if you are using Microsoft or Amazon Web Services you can improve your ability to understand data with Elastic.

Many will say that the real challenge in understanding massive data sets is in the area of cybersecurity. If that is the case, then listeners should consider Elastic. During the interview, George Young talks about how they can work with structured and unstructured data in many differing systems.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

The interview touches on many aspects of open source software including Elastic Search, Kibana, and Logstash.

 

Related Topics
Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity data management data storage Digital Government Elastic Federal Tech Talk George Young John Gilroy Kibana Logstash Mobility Radio Interviews Technology
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » Open source & data management
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA HQ watches Trump call International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.