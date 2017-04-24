Open source & data management

Today’s guest is George Young, vice president US Public Sector at Elastic. Federal information professionals are bombarded with data – it is oozing into systems from smartphones, satellites, and sensors. The real challenge it to try to make sense of all these petabytes.

Some will argue that their data is going to grow five times in the next year and their budget certainly will not increase to match. The question is: how to understand data with a static budget.

Today’s federal government has challenges in understanding data from cybersecurity, intelligence, geospatial, and even mining data in social media. Elastic was founded to act as a speed layer on top of varieties of data. This means that if you are using Microsoft or Amazon Web Services you can improve your ability to understand data with Elastic.

Many will say that the real challenge in understanding massive data sets is in the area of cybersecurity. If that is the case, then listeners should consider Elastic. During the interview, George Young talks about how they can work with structured and unstructured data in many differing systems.

The interview touches on many aspects of open source software including Elastic Search, Kibana, and Logstash.