Federal Tech Talk

SBA: Helping women-owned small businesses

SBA: Helping women-owned small businesses

May 8, 2017 5:39 pm 1 min read
Download audio

Today’s guests are Emily Rae, president at Rae International & Amy Kim, Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Program Manager at the SBA’s Office of Government Contracting.  The focus of the interview is to show how the SBA can help women with capital, contracts, and counseling. Rae is a great example of a successful woman-owned company who had benefited from SBA’s advice.

head shots of Rae and Kim
Emily Rae & Amy Kim

When you listen to the interview you may be shocked at many of the statistics and some of the personal stories. Kim noted that approximately 36% of businesses in America are women-owned, yet only 5% of federal contracts go to women.  Her goal is to help women learn about programs that can increase that percentage. To that end, she travels across the country to give women tools to grown their company by getting federal contracts.

During the interview, Rae details her experience in working together with the SBA to increase sales of her consulting company.  They have assisted her in applying her consulting skill set to the federal government.

Collaboration is emphasized throughout the interview.  Rae and Kim talk about the National Women’s Business Council and the Women Impacting Public Policy groups as partnering with the SBA to help accomplish the goal of more equitable distribution of federal contracts.

Kim also mentioned a free event where she will be speaking.  It is called ChallengeHER  and will take place on July 21, 2017 in Silver Spring, Maryland.”

Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

