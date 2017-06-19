MuleSoft: Managing APIs & microservices

Today’s interview is with two experts from Mulesoft: Ugorji Nwoke, chief architect and Chris Aherne, regional vice president, Federal, MuleSoft.

If you take a look at federal information technology over the past ten years you see a major transition from large proprietary systems to hundreds of smaller apps or microservices. Many forget to think about how to manage this proliferation of smaller applications.

For the past eleven years MuleSoft has worked with software developers to help them manage, coordinate, and re-use a wide variety of programs by leveraging Application Programming Interfaces or APIs. They provide a platform where developers can control many aspects of interconnecting systems.

During the interview Nwoke talks about some of the challenges that developers have in getting data from a legacy system and integrating it into newer applications. Some of this information may be in the cloud, some in a system on premises.

One aspect that many people are starting to recognize is the amount of data that mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) is providing through microservices. Aherne goes into detail about something called the API Life Cycle. We all know about the Software Development Life Cyble (SDC), but few realize that an API may just work for a limited amount of time and may have to be adapted to work with other systems.

If you are considering making a move to the cloud, you may want to look at the numbers of small apps or microservices you will have to manage to make a safe and secure transition.