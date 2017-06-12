Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Tech Talk

Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » Startups: Helping to solve…

Startups: Helping to solve federal IT problems

June 12, 2017 9:11 pm 1 min read
Share

Download audio

Todays guests are the co-founder and CTO of Eminent IT, Isaac Barnes as well as the founder and CEO of ArmorText, Navroop Mitter.

They represent two startups that are seeking to solve federal IT problems – — from completely different perspectives.

head shot of Barnes and Mitter
Issac Barnes & Navroop Mitter

Isaac Barnes served in the Marines and was recognized for his technical prowess.  After a stint with a commercial company, he partnered with a Marine colleague and founded Eminent IT.  They work on large projects where legacy systems need to make a transition.

Mitter has a degree in BioMedical Engineering and has worked as a consultant for large companies.  He noticed that organizations were challenged in the areas of collaborating securely.  He put together a company called ArmorText to solve this problem for consumers.  Companies contacted him and he altered his initial offering to add ways for groups to store and track messages in a secure fashion.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.

This is great interview because each startup is asked how they can bring value to the federal audience. As an added benefit, each startup is asked to evaluate each other.

Each leader articulates his value proposition for the federal audience in an intriguing manner.  Barnes talks about building teams to solve complex problems. Mitter gives teams options to securely transfer messages.

Related Topics
ArmorText Big Data Cybersecurity Digital Government Eminent IT Federal Tech Talk Issac Barnes John Gilroy Navroop Mitter Radio Interviews startups Technology
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » Startups: Helping to solve…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.