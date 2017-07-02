Sports Listen

Trending:

A new branch of the armed forces?The latest on federal pay raisePhased retirement a success?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Tech Talk

Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » A different kind of…

A different kind of market research

By John Gilroy July 2, 2017 5:18 pm 1 min read
Share

Download audio

(This show originally aired on March 7, 2017)

Our guests today are June Marshall, Founder and CEO & Behrad Mahdi, president of Repperio. They help streamline the market research process.

Head shots of Marshall and Mahdi
June Marshall & Behrad Mahdi, Repperio

When you hear the phrase “market research” you think of Proctor and Gamble testing out different boxes on shelves at the supermarket.  Today’s interview has a focus on a different kind of market research, this helps federal acquisition professionals make sure they are getting competitive bids as well as assisting in federal contractors improving their teaming arrangements.

Marshall has been active in the world of business development for decades.  She observes that there was no tool that allowed companies to gain a deeper understanding of the partnering process.  Rather than haphazardly find a company with experience in a specific area, there should be a clearinghouse of information for that company. The result was Repperio.

Advertisement

Mahdi brings his background in professional services to the game.  He views the Repperio platform as assisting federal acquisition specialists to do data driven market research as well as providing a dashboard to assist in comprehensive due diligence.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Behrad Mahdi Big Data business development Digital Government Federal Tech Talk John Gilroy June Marshall market research Radio Interviews Repperio Technology
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » A different kind of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Adm. John Richardson poses for selfie with athletes as DoD Warrior Games begin

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower initiates federal flood-control program

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9748 -0.0044 2.80%
L 2020 25.6892 -0.0112 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.0193 6.52%
L 2040 30.9688 -0.0244 7.46%
L 2050 17.7830 -0.0155 8.30%
G Fund 15.3639 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8813 -0.0268 2.57%
C Fund 33.7574 0.0530 8.67%
S Fund 44.0346 0.0517 4.96%
I Fund 28.0699 -0.1875 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.