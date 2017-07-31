Sports Listen

Cloud management: From the theoretical to the trenches

July 31, 2017 5:27 pm 1 min read
This week on “Federal Tech Talk”, host John Gilroy will be speaking with Mike Abel and Kate Russell, both are service delivery managers for ActioNet. Rather than talking about big data and moving to the hybrid cloud, we will get practical.  Today’s interview goes from the theoretical to the trenches.

How can an agency communicate effectively to the development team?  What happens when requirements change?  Who will fight for the federal customer when the unexpected rears its ugly head?

Head shot of Abel and Russell
Mike Abel & Kate Russell, ActioNet

Many agencies have noble goals of moving systems to the cloud and encounter road block after road block.  Another challenge is to consolidate data centers, the net result is the same: frustration.

Technology may not be the culprit in many of these situations.  We frequently see a “failure to communicate” between the technical staff and end user. One solution—have an advocate for the customer. Call it a representative, call it an ombudsman, or, in the case of ActioNet, call it a service delivery manager.

Both Abel and Russell have years of successful experience in the area of project management.  During the interview, we talk about the unique position of the service delivery manager.  They must have technical competency, yet understand the nuances of a major shift in operations.  Prickly cybersecurity professionals have to be handled along with end users who may not understand some dependencies of complex systems.

Listen to the podcast to gain a better understanding of helping your agency reach its goals with a minimum internal friction and lowest cost.

