Driving innovation in a world of caution

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.
|Jul 07, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9735
|0.0132
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.6822
|0.0342
|4.95%
|L 2030
|28.6985
|0.0632
|7.01%
|L 2040
|30.9442
|0.0810
|8.01%
|L 2050
|17.7669
|0.0535
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3705
|0.0009
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.8156
|-0.0182
|2.48%
|C Fund
|33.8041
|0.2152
|9.34%
|S Fund
|43.9672
|0.4231
|7.41%
|I Fund
|27.9393
|-0.1247
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.