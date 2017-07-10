Driving innovation in a world of caution

Today’s interview is with the well-known Dave Mihelcic. Most listeners know him from his twenty plus years of service in the federal government. His last position was the CTO at DISA. Mihelcic has recently accepted a position as the federal chief technology & strategy officer for Juniper Networks.

The discussion ranges from his humble start at the Naval Research Laboratory to his decision to accept the offer from Juniper Networks. His philosophy is best summed up in his Twitter profile, “On a quest to drive innovation in a world of caution.”

Milhelcic talked about forge.mil and some of the challenges he had to overcome in the area of collaboration. He oversaw a geographic shift at DISA and a drastic shift to the cloud. The discussion bounced around the topics of information assurance, security, and integration.

He sees Juniper Networks as a key partner for the federal move to the cloud – for the intelligence community, defense, and civilians as well. He selected Juniper because of its ability to use technology as a basis to reach agency goals. He mentioned technical topics like virtual extensible local area networks (VxLANS) as well at the ability of Juniper to provide actionable insights.