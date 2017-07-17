Sports Listen

MITRE: Addressing the nation’s cybersecurity challenges

July 17, 2017 6:47 pm 1 min read
Today’s guest is Steve Battista, the group lead at MITRE.  Most listeners have heard about MITRE; Steve takes upon himself the task of telling you how MITRE can help federal information technology professionals.

First of all, MITRE is not a federal contractor.  It is a not-for-profit organization that has been around since 1958. It supports centers who focus on tasks that assist federal agencies, primarily the DoD and FAA.  The formal name for these centers are the Federally Funded Research and Development Centers.

Head shot of Steve Battista
Steve Battista, group lead, MITRE

MITRE has over 8,000 employees and have offices in McLean, Virginia and Bedford, Massachusetts. The net result of all that work is over 110 patents and has provided the launching pad for several startups.

During the interview,  Battista talks about his background and his life at MITRE. He has a master’s degree in computer science as well as business administration.  He is responsible for the center that handles cybersecurity issues for MITRE.

He elucidates upon the position of MITRE as being a trusted impartial advisor for federal agencies.

This means they can work with new cybersecurity standards as well as motivating students to study cybersecurity.  For example, Battista mentions MITRE involvement with something called the  Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information – or TAXII. It is a set of services that allows for the sharing of information on cyber threats.

