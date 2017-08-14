Sports Listen

Trending:

Federal IT execs on the moveGSA revamps travel ratesSSA announces restructuring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Tech Talk

Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » Can open source help…

Can open source help agencies manage big data?

August 14, 2017 5:14 pm 1 min read
Share

Download audio

Today’s guests are Hortonworks Federal President Shaun Bierweiler and his colleague Henry Sowell, the company’s technical director for Public Sector. They are in the studio to give some listeners some insight when it comes to Hadoop and big data.

Head shots of Bierweiler and Sowell
Shaun Bierweiler & Henry Sowell, Hortonworks

Everyone has heard of big data –one of the earliest ways to manage huge amounts of data is an open source product called Hadoop.  What Hortonworks does is takes the open source system and make it easy to use.  Hortonworks provides a data management platform that can handle structured and unstructured data.

Probably one of the best quotes of the interview comes from the Hortonworks website with its “We are powering the future of data.”  What they mean is that can provide a platform that will allow you to get a better understanding of large amounts of data.  In fact, their system helps you avoid vendor lock-in because their solution is open source.

Bierweiler explains the concept of the Apache Software Foundation while Sowell gives some of the rationales behind why open source systems are more secure than proprietary.

Download our free ebook to find out how agency CIOs and CHCOs implementing the president's reorganization executive order.

 

 

Related Topics
Apache Software Foundation Big Data data management Digital Government Federal Tech Talk Hadoop Henry Sowell Hortonworks Federal John Gilroy open source Open source software Radio Interviews Shaun Bierweiler Technology Technology The Oakmont Group
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Federal Tech Talk » Can open source help…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Smithsonian employee preserves painting

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0560 0.0066 3.69%
L 2020 25.8296 0.0149 5.96%
L 2030 28.9118 0.0256 8.53%
L 2040 31.1948 0.0323 9.78%
L 2050 17.9182 0.0209 10.91%
G Fund 15.4038 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0338 0.0134 2.92%
C Fund 34.0837 0.0456 11.59%
S Fund 43.3365 0.1173 8.61%
I Fund 28.6214 0.0171 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.