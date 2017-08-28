Getting in the zone – theHUBZone

Today we take a look at how information technology companies taking advantage of the HUBZone program. Our guests are two HUBZone companies and a leader from the Small Business Administration.

They are Patrick Novak, business development manager for Enlightened Inc., Delali Dzirasa, president of Fearless Solutions, and Mariana Pardo, director of the Small Business Administration’s HUBZone Program.

Back in 1998 several congressmen were sick of large companies getting too much federal business. To remedy that, they put together HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business Zones). This mandates 3% of all federal contracting go to companies in a federally mandated area of disadvantage.

You may be surprised that the federal government is actively seeking HUBZone companies. Today, most HUBZone companies are focused on construction. During the interview, Novak talks about the motivation to becoming a HUBZone company.

Pardo explains the details of being a qualified company. She details how the SBA needed to improve the mapping system.