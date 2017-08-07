New Space: Innovations in satellite technology

This week on “Federal Tech Talk”, host John Gilroy interviews Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of the Defense and Intelligence Systems Division at Hughes Network Systems. We will take a look at satellite technology.

Satellites are front page news. In fact, the guy who owns the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, is front page news when it comes to satellites. It makes sense to have a subject matter expert in the studio to give federal information technology professionals a perspective on what is called “new space.”

Hughes Network Systems has been a leader in the satellite field since its inception. For decades satellites have been the size of a refrigerator in space. Lober talks about them as being “mirrors” in orbit. However, there have been innovations in launching systems and satellite components that they are now very popular. If you go to Google Trends and type in “satellite launch” you see a drastic spike.

During the interview, Lober talks about being a managed services provider as well as being a managed security services provider. From the military, they demand high availability.

The typical federal information technology subject matter expert may be surprised when they can use Wi-Fi on a business trip – this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to innovation in satellite technology.