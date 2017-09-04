Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Three different perspectives on DevOps

September 4, 2017 10:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Download audio

Our guests are Nathen Harvey, vice president of Community Development at Chef Software,  Brent Wodicka,  principal solutions architect at AIS, and David Bock, principal consultant – DevOps Services Lead at Excella Consulting.

The term “DevOps” has more meanings than “fake news.”  In order to get a handle on the concept, we brought in three practitioners of DevOps.

In a traditional IT environment, a group of developers would be in one room developing code.  Down the hall would be a person who would spend most of the day inside the data center doing maintenance.  At one point, the developers would beg and plead for an environment to test code.

Head shots of Harvey, Wodicka and Brock
(L-R) Nathen Harvey, Brent Wodicka, David Brock

The operations person would come up with every excuse in the world.  No progress.

Today, the data center may have moved to the cloud. Maintaining virtual servers requires less mechanical skill and more coordination.

The “dev” represents the software developers.  The “ops” stands for the operations people.

During the discussion, Wodicka talks about how DevOps works in the Microsoft environment.  He talks about the drastic growth of Microsoft and the fact that they are now the largest contributor to GitHub.

Bock shows listeners how to learn more – he mentions the efforts that his company, Excella, has made in having free events for federal information professionals to learn about DevOps.

Harvey that allows developers to perform continuous delivery for code in a DevOps environment.

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

Related Topics
AIS Big Data Brent Wodicka Chef Software Cloud Computing David Bock Dev/ops Digital Government Excella Consulting Federal Tech Talk GitHub John Gilroy Microsoft Nathen Harvey Radio Interviews Technology Technology test code The Oakmont Group

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.