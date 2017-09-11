Listen Live Sports

Accelerating innovation into the federal government

September 11, 2017
 
Meagan Metzger, founder and CEO of Dcode42, brings her perspective on innovation to the show today.

Meagan Metzger, founder & CEO, Dcode42

Metzger started an accelerator called Dcode42. Based in Washington, DC, it carefully selects startup companies that have the potential to make a difference in helping federal agencies solve information technology problems. In fact her web site uses the phrase, “Accelerating Innovation into the Federal Government.”

If you are a commercial company with an creative new product it is difficult to get a grasp on how to make the federal government aware of the new solution. It can be incredibly complex, frustrating, and full of new vocabulary that is not used in the commercial world.

During the interview, Metzger talks about challenges. The sales cycle is long, the process is complex, and federal compliance is world’s apart from regular old corporate governance, risk, and compliance (GRC).

Metzger highlights some of the ways to understand how innovation can be applied to federal projects from startups.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

