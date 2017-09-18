Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Data protection & cybersecurity

September 18, 2017 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Download audio

Today’s interview is with Craig McCullough, area vice president, U.S. Federal Sales at Commvault talking about protecting data.

Head shot of Craif McCullough
Craig McCullough, Commvault

Federal agencies are overwhelmed with data these days.  That’s everyone from HHS to the Pentagon.  Commvault has spent decades helping organizations with data whether it is on-premises or in public, private, or hybrid cloud.

The Equifax breach was the start of the discussion.  The point, of course, was protecting data at rest.  Can federal agencies learn from attacks in the commercial area?  One part of this interview was the ideas of determining IT operating costs, protecting endpoints, and then looking at barriers to the cloud move.

Many technology organizations try to connect to customers. Commvault has a reputation for listening and responding to issues.  In fact, their backup forum at their website has 32,341 posts. This is an indication of an active community.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Big Data Cloud Computing Commvault Craig McCullough Cybersecurity data protection data security Digital Government disaster recovery Equifax Federal Tech Talk John Gilroy Radio Interviews Technology Technology The Oakmont Group

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Turkeys at USDA Farmers Market

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.