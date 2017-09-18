Data protection & cybersecurity

Today’s interview is with Craig McCullough, area vice president, U.S. Federal Sales at Commvault talking about protecting data.

Federal agencies are overwhelmed with data these days. That’s everyone from HHS to the Pentagon. Commvault has spent decades helping organizations with data whether it is on-premises or in public, private, or hybrid cloud.

The Equifax breach was the start of the discussion. The point, of course, was protecting data at rest. Can federal agencies learn from attacks in the commercial area? One part of this interview was the ideas of determining IT operating costs, protecting endpoints, and then looking at barriers to the cloud move.

Many technology organizations try to connect to customers. Commvault has a reputation for listening and responding to issues. In fact, their backup forum at their website has 32,341 posts. This is an indication of an active community.