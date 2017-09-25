Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Federal CIOs: An outsider’s perspective

September 25, 2017 6:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Download audio

Today’s guests are Phil Crawford, senior consultant and Branko Primetica, partner & chief strategy officer, eGlobal Tech. They are going to take a look at the federal CIO position and give an outsider’s perspective.

Head shots of Crawford & Primetica
Phil Crawford & Branko Primetica, eGlobal Tech

Most people have read the studies about the federal CIO position.  Some claim that nine of the top 24 agency CIO positions are empty. Some will argue that a leadership position that, as a rule of course, must be replaced every four years is a recipe for failure.

In order to get a better perspective on this, we have invited a seasoned executive and in-the-field practitioner to the studio to get their outsider perspective. One view is from 40,000 feet and talks about larger picture strategies; the other has a focus on day-to-day reality.

The discussion includes transition issues like a proposed five-year term for federal CIOs, DevOps, blockchain, open source, and the impact of uncertainty on federal transition to the cloud.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Challenges abound in the area of technology change – in the commercial world as well as in the federal government.  Crawford’s and Primetica’s observations may offer some insight for federal CIOs.

Related Topics
Blockchain Branko Primetica CIO News Cloud Computing Dev/ops Digital Government eGlobal Tech Federal CIOs Federal Tech Talk John Gilroy open source Phil Crawford Radio Interviews Technology Technology The Oakmont Group

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA supports fostering engineering in grade schools

Today in History

1959: Khrushchev meets with Eisenhower at Camp David

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2155 0.0098 3.92%
L 2020 26.1853 0.0232 6.18%
L 2030 29.5213 0.0411 8.74%
L 2040 31.9603 0.0525 9.97%
L 2050 18.4156 0.0343 11.07%
G Fund 15.4425 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0532 0.0147 3.86%
C Fund 35.0180 0.0231 11.93%
S Fund 45.4259 0.1504 8.16%
I Fund 29.5932 0.1244 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.