The modern way to develop safe code

November 20, 2017 5:01 pm
 
Today’s guest is Derek Weeks, VP and DevOps Advocate at Sonatype.  The discussion today highlights what has happened to software development in the past ten years.  Rather than taking a project and hiring people who can code, today systems are put together with blocks of code that are already written.

Head shot of Derek Weeks
Derek Weeks, VP & DevOps advocate, Sonatype

Weeks expands on this concept during the interview.  One aspect of handling code in blocks like this means that there has to be some manner to validate the code.  This is especially true when it comes to code that needs to be patched.  The example of Equifax is brought up – analysts have concluded that the Equifax system had a known vulnerability and took time to patch it.

The concept of DevOps was brought up – the people who put the blocks of code together (Developers) combine with the people who apply the system (Operations).  One inexpensive way to learn how DevOps teams can work together is with a free event called All Day DevOps.  This event brings in thought leaders from around the world to share best practices in the area of software development.

One surprise was that one of the leaders in the DevOps community is a federal employee, Leo Garcia.  He works at the Department of Defense and he has shared ideas in the all day event that were remarkable.

