Cloud data management: An elegant solution

Today’s guest is Stephen Alfieris, vice president and GM at Rubrick, a rapidly growing company that assists federal information professionals with cloud data management.

Many listeners may not have heard of Rubrick. It was founded in 2014, yet today it has a worldwide footprint. One of the key challenges faced by commercial systems professionals is making a partial transition to the cloud.

The challenges include interdependencies and efficiently backing up data that resides in multiple locations.

During the interview, Alfieris details the platform that Rubrick uses to assist in this endeavor. They create metadata that assists in organizing information.

That way, you can have the option of what is called software-defined, converged backup solution for your data. The folks from Rubrick calls software-defined, location agnostic backup.

This elegant solution for backup allows a federal IT professional to have confidence in moving data sets across clouds. Many are discovering that discounted pricing for large could services may mask hidden charges and formatting difficulties in transferring data to new data centers.