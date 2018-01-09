An insider’s view of the MGT act

We start off the new year with Jeff Gallimore, partner at Excella Consulting. The focus of the interview is how federal information technology professionals can take advantage of some of the changes that have taken place in the last month.

The 500-pound elephant in the room is, of course, the Modernizing Government Technology (MGT) Act, which is the brainchild of House Information Subcommittee Chairman Will Hurd (R-Tx).

Gallimore has wide experience in handling innovation and the federal government. His company, Excella Consulting, has been at the forefront of introducing agile software development to the federal government for years. Gallimore views the MGT as an opportunity for leaders to finally reach some agency objectives. He talks about the absurdity of being forced into spending tech dollars at the end of the year.

Federal project and portfolio managers finally have a tool they can use to accomplish longer-than-one-year technology initiatives. Gallimore views the act as a way to reduce dependency on legacy systems and move to the cloud.

During the interview, he councils that we are in the preliminary stages of this transition and listeners should follow developments closely. Looks like 2018 starts off on a positive note for many frustrated professionals in the federal government.