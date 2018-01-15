Listen Live Sports

Innovation: A look from both sides

January 15, 2018 5:04 pm
 
Today’s guest is Pete Tseronis, founder and CEO of Dots and Bridges LLC.

Pete Tseronis, founder & CEO, Dots and Bridges LLC

Many listeners are familiar with Tseronis’ distinguished career in the federal government. With a twenty-five year career, he had high-level positions at the Department of Education as well as the Department of Energy. Currently, Tseronis works with commercial organizations to assist in evaluating technology to help keep them competitive

It is a good idea to take a look at innovation in the federal space from both perspectives — from a person who has been “embedded” at high levels of the federal government. The interview covered topics from the IT modernization fund to managing change in a large agency.

Tseronis reinforced the idea that an agency should have some kind of a long-term plan. From there, they can study the details of innovative programs like the Modernization Government Technology Act. With that in place, then they can assign priorities to what needs to be done. This is a way to optimize innovation in large federal organizations.

