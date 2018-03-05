Data security & the digital revolution

Everybody talks about moving to the cloud but nobody talks about the data centers that house the clouds. Today’s interview is with Stuart Dyer, Business Development Manager for CyrusOne Data Centers.
Some estimate that Northern Virginia has over 140 data centers. The popular figure is that 70% of the Internet traffic passes through servers in this Washington DC suburb. What does that mean to our listeners?
Today’s takeaway is that a company like CyrusOne provides the physical security for a data center; the organizations who lease space in a data center are responsible for the logical security. And the physical security is impressive. You can get up to seven layers of security prior to reaching your agency’s server.
During the interview, Dyer talks about being a carrier-neutral data center. This means that a wide range of organizations can use the same physical facility without any concern about the crossover. Stuart also differentiates between managed services and different kinds of cloud deployment.
Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.