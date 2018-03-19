Listen Live Sports

The benefits of unified communications

March 19, 2018
 
Today’s guest is Steven Boberski, vice president of  Business Development at collab9. The word “collab” in the company name indicates what the discussion centers on: communication in secure environments to achieve an agency goal.

Head shot of Steven Boberski
Steven Boberski, vice president, Business Development, collab9

Collab9 is the first organization to get FedRAMP certification for a Unified Communication as a Service offering. This is commonly reduced to UCaaS. Most federal information technology professionals know that unified communications is a system where phone, text, video, messaging, presence, and conferencing are available under one umbrella. This concept has been around for some time.

What makes collab9 unique is that this unified platform is available in the cloud. This gives a typical agency the cost savings of not using capital funds for a unified communication. They can “dial up” as much or as little they want. This “a la carte” nature means that an agency can pick and choose what components work best for their particular environment.

