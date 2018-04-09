Data security in 2018

Nick Jovanovic, VP Federal at Thales eSecurity Federal is our guest today. He is in the studio to discuss the findings from a recent study based on responses from federal information technology professionals.
During the interview Jovanovic conveys the idea that many federal agencies are focused on end point security, which is focusing on the wrong area. He suggests that protecting data that is on your system should be the focus. It would be naïve to suggest that malicious actors haven’t breached your defenses.
When Edward Snowden used his credentials as a system administrator to access thousands of pages of sensitive information, companies like Thales eSecurity Federal sought out solutions that gave “granular” access to the document. In other words, a system administrator should be able to maintain the system without seeing what is in the files he is backing up or transferring.
