The keys to a successful cloud transition

Today’s guest is Tim Hurlebaus, president of CGI Federal.
He was recently named to this year’s Fed 100, the prestigious annual award recognizing leaders who play “pivotal roles in the federal government IT community.”
Hurlebaus was given the award for his company’s work on a project at the Department of Agriculture called “Momentum.” It was a complex project that involved taking an application to the cloud. He gives insight on business process management and systems integration, and provides guidance for other agencies considering making a move to the cloud.
During the interview he discussed aspects of a successful transition that included some gaps in the process he has seen. When it comes to technology, it can change during a move and this possibility must be taken into consideration.
When a transition process is considered, one must have a list of priorities, one being securing data in transit. Another one is a complete understanding of the billing process in a cloud environment.
Finally, some cloud transferals may have change—move to anther cloud, or go back to the premises. This also must be considered.
