Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Turning the tables on start-ups

July 8, 2018 7:47 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Download audio

(This show originally aired on June 5, 2018)

Today’s interview is with Dr. Nicole Priester, president of Encore Solutions Inc., and Al Thomas, president of Thomas Solutions Inc.  Both have extensive experience in complex information technology projects for the federal government.  Dr. Priester’s dissertation has an emphasis on leadership.

During the discussion they expanded upon how to understand requirements for federal projects, the advantages of small business, and some strategic considerations for long term success. They both brought distinct backgrounds to the topic.

Head shots of Priester and Thomas
Dr. Nicole Priester & Al Thomas

Priester’s background includes a serious study or leadership.  She discussed aspects of leadership that apply to the federal IT workforce every day.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

One concept she presented was the ability to gain a thorough knowledge of the limits of any given project before one takes a leadership position.  She claimed that leaders maintain contact with like-minded individuals.

Her example was the Retired Military Officer’s Business Association, or the RBA.  They are sponsoring an event called the Business Xceleration Conference  this month.

Al Thomas has 20 years of experience in the military and takes a similar approach when he gives advice on digital strategy.  He is a big believer in redundancy and having a flexible set of plans that can be adapted into a rapidly changing situation.  When it comes to a cloud strategy, Thomas likes a conservative approach stressing redundancy — exactly what you would expect out of a Special Forces veteran.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Al Thomas Business Xcelleartion Conference Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Digital Government Dr. Nicole Priester Encore Solutions Inc. Federal Tech Talk John Gilroy Radio Interviews Retired Military Officers Association small business startups Technology The Oakmont Group TSI Solutions

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington